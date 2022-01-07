Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 118 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $364.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $298.59 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

