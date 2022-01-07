Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 2,180 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 679,708 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 186,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177,384 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 138,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $130.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $104.98 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

