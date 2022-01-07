Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 90.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,392 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. State Street Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,583,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.46 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

