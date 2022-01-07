Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,956 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,055,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 152,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $251.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.86.

