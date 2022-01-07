Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $162.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

