Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

