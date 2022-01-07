Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $1,688,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $2,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

