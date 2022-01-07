Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAL. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

