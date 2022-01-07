Gryphon International Investment CORP Takes $291,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.0% of Gryphon International Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,583.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,557.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,503.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

