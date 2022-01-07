Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

