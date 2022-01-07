Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Down 50.7% in December

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE GHLD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 2,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.19.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($999.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guild will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

