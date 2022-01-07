Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €174.42 ($198.20).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €172.20 ($195.68) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($132.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €162.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €154.60.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

