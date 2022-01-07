Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.89

Hardide plc (LON:HDD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.89 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.41). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 108,750 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.85. The firm has a market cap of £18.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

