HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $279.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.52. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after purchasing an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $130,407,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

