HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $128,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $130,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $51,780,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.71. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

