Head to Head Analysis: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) versus Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -21.90% 2.99% 1.19% Amplify Energy -34.53% -48.29% 8.40%

This table compares Murphy Oil and Amplify Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 2.41 -$1.15 billion ($2.69) -11.39 Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.65 -$464.03 million ($2.78) -1.25

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Murphy Oil and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 5 6 0 2.55 Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 78.16%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Amplify Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

