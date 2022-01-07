Head to Head Review: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) vs. Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 7.15% 24.50% 6.92% Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52%

This table compares Amcor and Shapeways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $12.86 billion 1.43 $939.00 million $0.60 19.98 Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amcor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Amcor has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amcor and Shapeways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 2 1 4 0 2.29 Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amcor currently has a consensus price target of $12.94, suggesting a potential upside of 7.92%. Shapeways has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. Given Shapeways’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Amcor.

Summary

Amcor beats Shapeways on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products. The company was founded 1926 and is headquartered in Warmley, the United Kingdom.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

