Head to Head Survey: ALJ Regional (ALJJ) and Its Rivals

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ: ALJJ) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ALJ Regional to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ALJ Regional and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million -$4.64 million -16.82 ALJ Regional Competitors $2.95 billion $333.57 million 7.19

ALJ Regional’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ALJ Regional and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A ALJ Regional Competitors 1214 6086 11350 324 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.04%. Given ALJ Regional’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ALJ Regional has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -1.03% -28.10% -1.77% ALJ Regional Competitors -18.89% -52.86% 2.57%

Summary

ALJ Regional rivals beat ALJ Regional on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

