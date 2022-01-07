Head to Head Survey: Coro Global (CGLO) and The Competition

Coro Global (OTCMKTS: CGLO) is one of 390 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Coro Global to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coro Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Coro Global Competitors 2519 12782 23645 642 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Coro Global’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coro Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Coro Global has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global’s rivals have a beta of -20.29, indicating that their average stock price is 2,129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coro Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A -$5.52 million -1.39 Coro Global Competitors $1.76 billion $336.22 million -31.28

Coro Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global. Coro Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -637.08% -321.42% Coro Global Competitors -126.22% -142.80% -5.77%

Summary

Coro Global rivals beat Coro Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Coro Global

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

