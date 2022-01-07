Head-To-Head Survey: Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) & Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Redwire alerts:

This table compares Redwire and Kaman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A Kaman $784.46 million 1.60 -$69.74 million $0.11 408.67

Redwire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaman.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Kaman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A N/A N/A Kaman 0.43% 6.76% 4.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Redwire and Kaman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Redwire currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Kaman has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.26%. Given Redwire’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Kaman.

Summary

Kaman beats Redwire on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.