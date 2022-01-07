Head to Head Survey: Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) versus Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Owlet and Mirion Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 29,280.39 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Owlet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mirion Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Owlet and Mirion Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Owlet currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 204.73%. Mirion Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.13%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Mirion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Summary

Owlet beats Mirion Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

