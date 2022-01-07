Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $474.86

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 474.86 ($6.40) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.66). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.66), with a volume of 4,887 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEAD. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.03) target price on shares of Headlam Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.03) target price on shares of Headlam Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The stock has a market cap of £358.29 million and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 436.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 474.86.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.24) per share, for a total transaction of £23,150 ($31,195.26). Also, insider Simon King purchased 5,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £24,866.34 ($33,508.07).

Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

