Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HTA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Shares of HTA opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $655,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

