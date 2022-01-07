Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NorthWestern by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 299,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

