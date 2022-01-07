Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 11,400 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGAU has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -4.31. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.04%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

