Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Encompass Health worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

