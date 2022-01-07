Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $7.93 Million Position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,980 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 9.77% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. 8,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.06. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

