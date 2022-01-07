Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,887 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,730. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.