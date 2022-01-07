Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 307,935 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307,935 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,321,000.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.31. 276,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMT. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

