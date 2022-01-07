Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.01. The company had a trading volume of 177,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,857. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $201.02 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

