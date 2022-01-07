HempCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $795.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 83.2% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $795.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,018.84 or 0.99982305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00094440 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00033691 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00034443 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00855672 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,708,619 coins and its circulating supply is 264,573,469 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

