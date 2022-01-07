Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 39.9% in December

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,643. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

