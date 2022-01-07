Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLDCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Henderson Land Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

