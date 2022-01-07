Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.60.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
HSIC opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
