Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.