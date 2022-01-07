Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the November 30th total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERTF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 128,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Heritage Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

