Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HXGBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 144,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,948. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

