High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PCF remained flat at $$8.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of High Income Securities Fund worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

