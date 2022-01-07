Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of HGLB stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

