HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

HPK stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 91,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,286. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPK. Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

