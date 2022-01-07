Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

