Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $109,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

