Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $655.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1.99.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 6,083.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 280,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

