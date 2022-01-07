HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

HMSVF remained flat at $$11.27 during midday trading on Friday. HomeServe has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

