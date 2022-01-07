HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.87

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

HMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 84,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

