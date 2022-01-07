Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.46.

Shares of HON opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

