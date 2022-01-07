Hord (HORD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $188,284.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $188,284.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hord has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00060084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00076466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.02 or 0.07653678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00075711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,902.46 or 1.00001837 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007367 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,474,538 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

