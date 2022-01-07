HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €146.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:HBH opened at €131.00 ($148.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €69.70 ($79.20) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($150.68). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.66. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

