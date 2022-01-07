Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,517 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $53,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.74. 311,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,339,295. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.