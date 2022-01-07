Hosking Partners LLP Has $17.35 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,324 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.44% of Adient worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adient by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $48.76. 4,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

