Hosking Partners LLP Has $30.48 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 820,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,320 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $30,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. 8,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,381. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

